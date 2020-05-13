(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Rams made their new look official on Wednesday when the team dropped a video on its Twitter account giving fans a look at the uniform re-design that the team will wear during the upcoming 2020 season.
In the video, the organization highlights the team’s history of jersey combos through the year’s before introducing this season’s three combinations.
🚨 2020 🚨
A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
The team has gone with the Rams horn on the helmets once again though it is a different look for the horns matching the new logo unveiled earlier this year.
The royal blue jersey is combined with both the yellow pants and royal blue pants for two of the options. The third look is called Bone x Bone by the team and features the full “Los Angeles Rams” name in the white patch on the shoulder.
Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods both tweeted out their appreciation for the new look.
Let’s gooo!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dOBn4mPcjK
— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) May 13, 2020
Sooo clean!! 🔥 https://t.co/jKLdBypBqV
— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 13, 2020
And the team put out a video of the players unboxing their new uniforms with thoughts from several members.
Swag impeccable. pic.twitter.com/pXvOzq97sW
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
The royal blue jerseys also feature a gradient to the numbers fading from yellow at the top to white on the bottom. Fan reaction was mixed.
I didn’t think anything could be worse than our new logo….you have outdone yourself Rams.
— Josh McNeil (@JoshMcNeil20) May 13, 2020
Didn’t like the logos but not gonna lie. I’m really digging these Uni’s 🔥🔥🔥
Only thing I’d say is wish we had a few more uniform combinations like other teams released. Maybe next year when we can add another helmet?🤔@kdemoff
— Rj (@Rj5523) May 13, 2020
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) May 13, 2020
Nice job @kdemoff and @RamsNFL
— TheMikeBar3 (@themikebar3) May 13, 2020