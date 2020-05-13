(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Rams made their new look official on Wednesday when the team dropped a video on its Twitter account giving fans a look at the uniform re-design that the team will wear during the upcoming 2020 season.

In the video, the organization highlights the team’s history of jersey combos through the year’s before introducing this season’s three combinations.

🚨 2020 🚨 A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

The team has gone with the Rams horn on the helmets once again though it is a different look for the horns matching the new logo unveiled earlier this year.

The royal blue jersey is combined with both the yellow pants and royal blue pants for two of the options. The third look is called Bone x Bone by the team and features the full “Los Angeles Rams” name in the white patch on the shoulder.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods both tweeted out their appreciation for the new look.

And the team put out a video of the players unboxing their new uniforms with thoughts from several members.

The royal blue jerseys also feature a gradient to the numbers fading from yellow at the top to white on the bottom. Fan reaction was mixed.

I didn’t think anything could be worse than our new logo….you have outdone yourself Rams. — Josh McNeil (@JoshMcNeil20) May 13, 2020