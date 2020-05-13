LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnut for high school and college seniors who are unable to celebrate in-person graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The donut chain is adding a new 2020 Graduate Dozen available for purchase the week of May 18 through May 24.
On May 19, seniors can get one free 2020 Graduate Dozen by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 merchandise that proves their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop.
The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.
Below is a list of qualifying garments to receive a free dozen:
- Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
- Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2020 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2020 senior swag
The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available at participating Krispy Kreme shop locations only while supplies last.
The promotion is not valid for online ordering.