



– The Irvine City Council Tuesday night approved a four-phase reopening plan that will include expanding outdoor seating areas for restaurants, allowing its summer concert series to go on in a drive-in format and launching coronavirus testing later this month.

The council unanimously decided to allow restaurants to use patios, common areas and parking lots to expand seating options to allow for more social distancing.

The plan also lays out how city facilities and athletic fields will reopen. Tennis courts are allowed to reopen immediately, the city said, but pools must remain closed in line with the statewide orders. Playgrounds and athletic facilities, such as basketball courts and baseball fields, must also remain closed.

“We all look forward to the day when our fields and courts are busy with athletic events and our senior centers and community centers are full, but we must carefully reopen in a way that protects the health and well-being of our residents and city staff,” Mayor Christina Shea said in a statement. “This plan meets that goal and falls in line with California’s Resilience Roadmap.”

Under the plan, The Sizzlin’ Summer Concerts series at the Orange County Great Park will begin on July 12 in a drive-in format. The Movies on the Lawn series, also held at Great Park, would resume Aug. 1 in a drive-in format as well.

RELATED: Orange County Reports 1 Additional Death, 62 New Cases

The council last night also voted to begin offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Great Park beginning the week of May 26 to all residents. It will also offer free antigen testing to anyone, even if they are asymptomatic. Furthermore, residents can pay an extra $10 to get an antibody test.

Details on how to schedule an appointment have not yet been released.

As of Monday, Orange County has reported 3,602 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths from the disease.