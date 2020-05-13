LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Broadway star Nick Cordero, who has been battling COVID-19 for more than a month, has woken up from a coma, his wife Amanda Kloots said in an ecstatic Instagram announcement.
Kloots has been keeping his fans, family and friends up to date with regular Instagram posts about his condition. On Tuesday, Kloots and the couple’s infant son, Elvis, appeared even more excited than usual.
“Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay!” Kloots says with a jubilant smile as Elvis grins at the camera. “Dada is awake!”
Cordero was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in March because he was having trouble breathing. His condition worsened fast, and he was placed on life support and fell into a coma. Further complications led to his right leg being amputated.
His doctors have confirmed he has emerged from his coma, but he remains extremely weak and can’t close his mouth, according to Kloots.
But Kloots says he is following his doctor’s commands, a big improvement over just a month ago.