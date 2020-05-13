LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 95 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 5,343 cases and 228 deaths.
Of the 206 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, 67 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 3,030 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 75 cases and 18 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 3,153 cases and 138 deaths.
Ventura County reported 25 new cases and five deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 725 cases and 24 deaths. The county reported 477 have recovered.
The county said 23 people were hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 76,043 Riverside County residents had been tested, 33,287 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 14,384 Ventura County residents had been tested.