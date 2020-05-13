LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that 120 employees and 411 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Wednesday, 331 employees are currently quarantined and 982 have returned to work after being quarantined.
Meanwhile, 4,687 inmates are currently quarantined, and 344 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 253 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)