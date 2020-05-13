Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department each reported one additional confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department each reported one additional confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, 109 LAPD employees had tested positive for COVID-19, with 49 who have recovered and returned to duty and one in the hospital.
LAFD reported 28 of its employees had tested positive for the virus, with 22 who had recovered and returned to duty. The remaining six were said to be isolated and recovering at home.