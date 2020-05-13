



Alex Wolff has come a long way since his days on “The Naked Brothers Band” with his brother Nat Wolff

Alex is three years younger than his brother Nat and he has taken on some incredibly intense roles in the last four years. Wolff played Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Maraton Bomber, in Peter Berg’s “Patriots Day,” was one of the stars of “My Friend Dahmer” and his new movie “Castle In The Ground” with Neve Campbell and Imogen Poots tells the story of a teenager dealing with the loss of his mother and the opioid epidemic. Wolff lost 30 pounds to play his character Henry.

“The weirdest thing is I learned a lot about my body,” said Wolff in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I learned a lot about what I could withstand. It was one of these movies where I dropped a ton of weight for it. We were out in the freezing cold in Canada. I was in every single scene and it was a really intense movie. I was working these really long days without eating and it was almost like I was just running on a tank of gas. I learned a lot about me and my abilities as just a person and what I’m physically capable of.”

While “Castle In The Ground” pushed Wolff to his physical limit, “Bad Education” with Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, and Geraldine Viswanathan was quite different. The HBO movie is based off the true story of a Long Island superintendent and his assistant who embezzled millions of dollars from their school district. Wolff plays a student who works for the school newspaper who helps another student break the shocking story in the paper.

“That movie was the easiest and most fun thing I’ve ever done,” said Wolff. “It just felt like summer camp. I had a week or two of filming and I just got to go hang out with Geraldine Viswanathan. It was the most fun thing to do that movie. I love Corey Finley and he has become one of my best friends.”

“Bad Education” is streaming now on HBO and “Castle In The Ground” is available on demand Friday, May 15.

Watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.