NORWALK (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash involving two other vehicles on the northbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk.
The crash was reported just north of Alondra Boulevard just after 5 a.m. One of the vehicles was left on its roof straddling the carpool and left lanes.
Witnesses told the CHP the motorcycle hit a vehicle at high speed, causing it to overturn. The body of the motorcyclist became lodged in the wreckage of the overturned vehicle.
The age or gender of the motorcyclist was not available.
The carpool, and three left lanes were shut down for several hours. The freeway was fully reopened at about 8:30 a.m.