RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A local 10-year-old girl has figured out a way to safely embrace her grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic.
Paige Okray of Riverside has invented the “hug curtain” — a shower curtain sealed over a doorway with strategically placed arm slots.
Paige said she came up with the idea after seeing several videos of people using blankets to hug their loved ones. She used a shower curtain, a hot glue gun, Ziploc bags, and disposable plates to create the “hug curtain.”
Okray works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at Riverside Community Hospital so she has had to stay socially distanced from her parents as a precaution.