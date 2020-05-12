



– Several minutes of profanity-laced body-camera footage were released Tuesday for an incident last month in Boyle Heights in which a trespassing suspect was repeatedly punched by a Los Angeles police officer during an arrest.

The more than 17-minute video, which includes narration from LAPD Chief Michel Moore, provides several angles of the build up and altercation which occurred on the morning of April 27 in the 2400 block of Houston Street.

Cell phone video of the incident was released last week which showed two officers standing behind the suspect, whose hands were behind his back and his legs spread. Suddenly one of the officers appears to punch the suspect in the head, then continues to punch him. The second officer hangs back and appears to be calling for backup.

“I, along with many of you, watched the third party video that was released last week, and I have serious concerns,” Moore said Tuesday. “Any use of force, justified or not, is difficult to watch. However, this one is disturbing.”

The officer in question, who has not been formally identified, is on paid administrative leave, Moore confirmed.

According to police, the incident began when the officers were dispatched to a call from a property owner regarding a trespasser. The video shows them arriving on scene and directing the man to exit the property, which he does.

As he’s walking down the street with his bike, he begins to engage in a back-and-forth argument with the officer. He then turns and walks back towards him as they continue their conversation.

Eventually, the two officers tell him to turn around and put his hands behind his back. The suspect appears to obey orders.

“Don’t fight,” the officer tells the suspect as he then tries to handcuff him.

“Ain’t nobody fighting,” the man responds.

The officer then appears to unleash a flurry of punches on the suspect and screaming expletives while his partner calls for backup.

At one point he asks his partner to tase the suspect, which she does not do.

When two other officers arrive on scene and help to handcuff the suspect, the officer yells, “you grabbed my hand.”

When a woman from a nearby residence says, “Guys, he’s the most friendly guy, alright?” the officer responds to her, “get inside…he f—— attacked me.”

The officer did not immediately turn his body camera when he arrived on scene, Moore confirmed. Furthermore, during the fight itself, his camera falls to the ground and does not capture any video of the attack.

It’s his partner’s body camera which captures the crux of the encounter.

The officer sustained a minor hand injury, while the suspect had abrasions to his head and face. He did not ask for medical attention.

The LAPD Force Investigation Division is investigating the case. The suspect was also released from custody pending further investigation.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED: