LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a suspected assault suspect with a child in the car ended Tuesday night at the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards in South Los Angeles.
The pursuit reportedly started in East Los Angeles after the suspect, also accused of spousal abuse, led officers with the California Highway Patrol through downtown Los Angeles, into the Mid-City area and then back to South Los Angeles before stopping.
When the suspect stopped outside of a gas station, he got out of the vehicle with a baby in his arms.
The baby was safely handed over to an officer and the suspect surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody.