ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Two racehorses died after suffering training injuries at Southern California tracks last weekend, according to state officials.
Tailback, a 4-year-old gelding, died Sunday at Santa Anita Park, according to the California Horse Racing Board, while Rowboat Romeo, a 2-year-old colt that had not raced before, died Saturday at Los Alamitos Race Course.
Both horses were euthanized after suffering injuries, CHRB spokesman Mike Marten said.
Rowboat Romeo had participated in a 220-yard workout the day he died, according to the Daily Racing Forum. He is the 13th horse to die at Los Alamitos in racing or training-related incidents during this race season.
Los Alamitos is the the only track in the state to hold live horse racing since Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered non-essential businesses to shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus. Fans, however, are prohibited from Los Alamitos during the shutdown.
Tailback is the 14th horse to die in racing or training-related incidents at Santa Anita Park this season. Racing at the track was suspended in late March.
