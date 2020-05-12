LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can help find a stolen tricycle that belongs to a teen with special needs.
Investigators said the tricycle was stolen from a storage shed at an apartment complex in Sherman Oaks on May 4. They said three men were seen taking it from an alley off of Riverside Drive.
“There’s three things the kid loves in the world: his mother, school and this tricycle,” Lt. Jim Gavin, of LAPD, said. “And now he doesn’t have the tricycle and he’s devastated.”
Officers said the $1,200 tricycle was specifically designed for the teen, who has trouble speaking, and would not even work properly for other people.
Anyone who has information about the tricycle was asked to call the LAPD Van Nuys Station at 818-374-9500.