



— The Los Angeles County Probation Department is looking to hire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department is hiring for more than 100 entry-level positions.

“We have a strong workforce and we work with both justice-involved youth and adults,” said L.A. County Assitant Probation Director Leanne Steinhaus.

They are looking for sworn peace officers and detention service officers to work with children in the juvenile halls in Sylmar and next to the LAC+USC Medical Center.

“We have 6,500 probation employees and we just need more officers to carry out the quality work that we do out in the communities,” said Steinhaus.

Besides normal supervising duties, officers have also taken on special roles to keep kids safe during the pandemic.

“We take the measures necessary to ensure their safety, medically, health-wise, safety, security. So we have been very successful in having the youth not get any viruses,” said Steinhaus.

Those interested must have 60 college credits, as well as U.S. citizenship, be over 21, and have no felony convictions.

To apply for the position, visit probation.lacounty.gov.