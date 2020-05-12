COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – The Mamba Sports Academy led by Kobe Bryant is set to drop the “Mamba” from its name in honor of the late Lakers icon.

Launched in 2018, the Thousand Oaks-based training venture started by Bryant and CEO Chad Faulkner will revert back to Sports Academy.

The company posted a statement on Instagram stating, “Today, with respect for an unparalleled legacy, the Academy will retire the ‘Mamba’ in the Mamba Sports Academy name – to raise it to the rafters, where it belongs.”

Mamba referred to Bryant’s nickname “The Black Mamba”, which the Lakers all-time leading scorer coined himself.

Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash en route to the academy.

