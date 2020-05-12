Sports Academy Dropping 'Mamba' From Name To Honor KobeThe Mamba Sports Academy led by Kobe Bryant is set to drop the "Mamba" from its name in honor of the late Lakers icon.

Coronavirus: Jonas Brothers, NY Giants Chairman Donate Combined $1M To Angeleno Fund; City Reports 24% Unemployment RateWhile Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would no longer be holding daily briefings, opting instead for as-needed communication, those who want to stay up-to-date with the latest can sign up for notifications online.

Vanessa Bryant Sues LASD Over Kobe Crash Scene Photos Shared By Deputies, Report SaysL.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed in March that eight deputies were involved in sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash. It's unclear if and how they were punished.