LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos disappointed at missing their shot to see the hit musical “Hamilton” in person — whose run at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic – can take some solace in still getting to watch the stage show, albeit on the small screen.
Disney made the surprise announcement Tuesday that a filmed version of the Lin Manuel Miranda phenomenon will debut on its streaming service Disney Plus on July 3.
It was filmed back in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City with the original cast of the Broadway show.
“Never been so happy/nervous in my life,” Miranda tweeted. “We all watching this together on July 3, yeah?”
Disney obtained the rights to the film version of the stage show in February and had previously planned on releasing it theatrically in October of 2021.
According to Variety, Disney reportedly paid $75 million for the rights.
“Hamilton” had been scheduled to open March 12 at the Pantages and run through November.