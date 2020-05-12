



— As beaches reopen in Los Angeles County, landlocked areas where people can get fresh air and some outdoor exercise are also opening back up in the Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge areas.

The popular Rose Bowl Loop will reportedly open Wednesday with masks required near crowds and new requirements for visitors to stay six feet apart. The 3.1-mile trail has been shut down for more than a month, and when it reopens, it will be closed to vehicular traffic so pedestrians can maintain their social distance from each other.

Only Lot I will be open for 90 minutes of parking. Pasadena plans to have staffers on site to enforce social distancing from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

In neighboring La Cañada Flintridge, Descanso Gardens says it will reopen this Saturday with some major changes. Descanso says it will sell timed tickets, limited to 30% of capacity. All indoor spaces will be closed, along with drinking fountains and the Enchanted Railroad, and wheelchair rentals will not be available. Drinking fountains will be closed, and hand sanitizing stations will be added to the courtyard, Descanso said.

Descanso also says there will be no programs, musics or planned walks, and programming will be brought back at a later date.