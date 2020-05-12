



— Orange County health officials reported an additional coronavirus -related death Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 77.

The county also reported 62 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 3,602.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 196 on Monday to 230 on Tuesday, with patients in intensive care rising from 77 to 100.

Of the county’s total cases, three percent involve people under 18 years old; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25-34; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84, and four percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were 25 to 34 years old, five percent were 35 to 44, 10 percent were 45-54, 13 percent were 55-64, 17 percent were 65-74, 29 percent were 75-84, and 23 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 39 percent were Latino, 19 percent were Asian, four percent were black, one percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, one percent were said to be of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were categorized as “other.”

The number of people tested for the virus stands at 54,769, with 399 tests reported Tuesday.

Santa Ana has the most recorded cases in the county with 570, followed by Anaheim with 545 and Huntington Beach with 270.

Some “low-risk” businesses such as clothing and book stores, music shops, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and florists reopened last week with curbside service.

Beaches in Orange County were also open for active recreational use a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of all county beaches.

