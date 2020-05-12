LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The county’s top public health official says the stay-at-home orders issued in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic will likely be extended for another three months.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer made the announcement during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, saying some form of stay-at-home restrictions will likely remain in place through August.
While the county loosened some guidelines last week, with trails reopening and retailers allowed to expand to curbside services, Ferrer cited an increase in COVID-19 deaths and total cases and said those would remain steady barring a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand”.
Ferrer’s comments were made in the context of a Board of Supervisors debate over how long a moratorium on evictions should remain in place. While the current public health order is set to expire Friday, Ferrer did not specifically address the extension.
