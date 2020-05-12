LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said Tuesday that his office had filed criminal complaints against 60 businesses operating in violation of the city’s Safer At Home order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“All our hard work to slow the spread of COVID-19 could be squandered if businesses violate the rules and open prematurely,” Feuer said. “Of course, all of us want to get back to work and return to our routines, and I’m extremely sympathetic with businesses that are struggling so much right now.”
Some businesses were allowed to reopen Friday in the city, including florists and bookstores, but other businesses — like hair salons, gyms and massage businesses — were directed to remain closed due to the necessity of close contact within those types of businesses.
Feuer said that the fastest way to get to the point where more businesses can reopen is to follow the rules currently in place.
“My office will continue to be vigilant in enforcing the Safer At Home order, ensuring that non-essential businesses open only after our health experts say it’s safe to do so,” he said.
The 60 businesses include tobacco stores, gyms, hair salons, beauty supply stores and a car wash. A complete list of the businesses cited by the City Attorney’s Office can be found online.
