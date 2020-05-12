SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Voters will decide Tuesday who will fill the 25th Congressional District seat to replace Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned last year over questions about an affair with an aide.
Most of the voting is being done by mail, but there are 13 outdoor, in-person locations in LA and Ventura counties where voters may still cast their ballots. Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Christy Smith, a Democrat, is facing off with Republican aerospace executive Mike Garcia in an attempt to hold on to the seat, which had been long held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight. Smith finished first in the March 3 primary with 36.2% of the vote, with Garcia coming in second with 25.4%.
The district includes parts of Santa Clarita, Simi Valley and Palmdale.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order March 20 requiring that all voters in the district receive a vote-by-mail ballot in an effort to protect public health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.
The winner of Tuesday’s election will serve out the balance of Hill’s term. The two candidates will face off again in November for a full, two-year term.