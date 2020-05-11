TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) — A speeding car hit a bicyclist and two pedestrians before taking off in Toluca Lake on Monday night, police said.
The hit-and-run happened on Valley Spring Lane just before 8 p.m., according to LAPD.
Officers said they noticed a Silver Ford Fusion with Texas plates driving erratically when it struck someone on a bicycle.
One witness says the driver swerved at him as well.
“There was a scream from all the bystanders and I was about a half-block away and I started running toward the scene,” said James Bergseid. “The car that was speeding away, I tried to get the license plate and he kind of swerved at me a little bit and kept going at a high speed.”
None of the injuries were life-threatening.
The driver was last seen near Universal Studios, about a mile from the hit-and-run, and has not yet been caught at last check.
