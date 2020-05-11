COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Cancer, Newport Beach, Newport Beach News, Newport Beach Police Department, Police Officer Procession

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A Newport Beach police detective was honored Monday after he lost his two-year battle with cancer.

Detective Jon Jarema died Saturday at Hoag Memorial Hospital. Jarema was a 12-year veteran of the Newport Beach police department who also served as a patrol officer and a SWAT team member.

“Above all else, Jon’s devotion to his colleagues, dedication to duty and charismatic smile will always be remembered,” the department said on Twitter.

The department held a 5 1/2-mile procession Monday morning through the city to bring the detective to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply