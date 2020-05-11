NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A Newport Beach police detective was honored Monday after he lost his two-year battle with cancer.
Detective Jon Jarema died Saturday at Hoag Memorial Hospital. Jarema was a 12-year veteran of the Newport Beach police department who also served as a patrol officer and a SWAT team member.
“Above all else, Jon’s devotion to his colleagues, dedication to duty and charismatic smile will always be remembered,” the department said on Twitter.
Today is a sad day for the Newport Beach Police Department, the City of Newport Beach, and all who knew and loved Detective Jon Jarema. pic.twitter.com/wo0DdZbej9
— Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) May 9, 2020
The department held a 5 1/2-mile procession Monday morning through the city to bring the detective to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park.