LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two brothers who refused to wear masks inside a Target store in Van Nuys last week were arrested following a brawl with security guards that left one person injured.
The incident occurred Friday at a Target store located at 5711 Sepulveda Blvd.
According to Los Angeles police, the brothers entered the store without masks and were asked to leave by a security guard.
One of the suspects then punched the security guard, police said, which then lead to a fight involving the two suspects and four security guards.
One of the security guards suffered a broken arm and had to be taken to the hospital, police disclosed.
The two suspects were arrested on felony battery charges. They were not immediately identified.
Their bail was set at $50,000 each. Police said they are both transients.