LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Bloomington man was killed in a construction accident at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.
The coroner’s office identified him as 36-year-old Juan Barajas.
Barajas is survived by his wife and four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign.
“There is always someone better than each of us and he was one of them,” the fundraiser states. “[Juan was] a very happy person with a contagious smile that leaves many with a broken heart,” the fundraiser states.”
The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday as Barajas was working on the Automated People Mover project at LAX.
He died at the scene.
Airport officials said the electric train project, which began last year, had been suspended for two days as an investigation into the incident takes place.
The Los Angeles Police Department, airport police and the California Occupational Safety and Health Agency are investigating.
As of Monday evening, the fundraiser set up to help with funeral expenses for Barajas has raised over $9,700 of its $15,000 goal.
His official cause of death has not been released.
