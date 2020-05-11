LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Monday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 150 newly confirmed cases and 12 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 5,189 cases and 217 deaths.
Of the 199 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, 74 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 2,645 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 51 cases and one, bringing countywide totals to 3,015 cases and 115 deaths.
Ventura County reported 12 new cases Monday, bringing its totals to 678 cases and 19 deaths. Of those, 458 have recovered.
The county said 28 people were hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 73,149 Riverside County residents had been tested, 31,784 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 13,715 Ventura County residents had been tested.