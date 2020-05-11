



— Orange County health officials reported 55 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 3,557, as the death toll remained unchanged at 76.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 178 on Sunday to 196 on Monday, with patients in intensive care rising from 59 to 77.

Of the county’s total cases, three percent involve people under 18 years old; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25-34; 15percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84, and four percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were 25 to 34 years old, five percent were 35 to 44, 11 percent were 45-54, 13 percent were 55-64, 16 percent were 65-74, 29 percent were 75-84, and 24 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 33 percent were white, 38 percent were Latino, 20 percent were Asian, four percent were black, one percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, one percent were said to be of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were categorized as “other.”

Some “low-risk” businesses such as clothing and book stores, music shops, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and florists reopened Friday with curbside service.

Beaches in Orange County were also open for active recreational use a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of all county beaches.

Under the plans, activities such as non-stationary activities like walking, running, swimming, surfing, paddling, boating, kayaking, etc. are allowed.

Beachgoers are not permitted to sunbath; build sandcastles; bring coolers, umbrellas, grills, etc. They are also unable to play volleyball, spike ball, and other group activities.

Beach hours are as follows:

County Beaches in South Laguna Beach (Aliso, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches): 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. weekdays only. Closed weekends. Thousand Steps Beach will remain closed.

Capistrano and Poche Beaches: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Salt Creek and Strands Beaches: 5 a.m.-12 a.m. daily.

Baby Beach: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Bayside Beach (at Newport Harbor Patrol) – 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more information on Orange County beaches, visit OcGov.com.

