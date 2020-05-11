LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thirty-nine additional deaths and 591 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Los Angeles County as of Monday.
Of the 32,258 total positive coronavirus cases reported across Los Angeles County, 92% of people who died were found to have had underlying health conditions.
There has been a total of 1,569 deaths.
About 17% of all COVID-19 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point during their illness.
A total of 3,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders, officials said.
L.A. County is currently in phase two of its five-stage reopening plan, which allowed florists, some retailers, car dealerships, golf courses and trails to reopen starting on Friday while following physical distancing guidelines and other safety requirements.
County health director Barbara Ferrer thanked locals for adhering to what health experts are recommending; however, there were some outliers.
Of the 410 businesses surveyed by county inspectors over the weekend, 162 were found to be violating health orders, Ferrer reported Monday.
The following is based on L.A. County’s Roadmap to Recovery on reopening businesses and schools:
Stage One
- Safer at Home Order Planning for Recovery
Stage Two
May 8th
- Florists, some retailers, car dealerships, golf courses and trails
Soon
- Other low-risk businesses (manufacturers, offices, retail)
- Essential health care
- Outdoor recreation and libraries
- Museums, cultural centers, galleries
Stage Three (TBD)
- Higher-risk businesses (body art, massage, bars/ nightclubs)
- Movie theatres and bowling alleys
- K-12 Schools • Colleges and universities
Stage Four (TBD)
- Highest risk businesses (entertainment venues)
- Large conventions
- Sporting and spectator events
Stage Five (TBD)
- Fully normal operations
What phase are churches?