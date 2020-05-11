LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Almost every student in the Los Angeles Unified school district has been connected to the internet ahead of summer school classes set to start next month, school officials announced Monday.
LAUSD classes will begin summer session online on June 24, Superintendent Austin Beutner said.
Some of the new classes being offered include animation, environmental science, music classes, space exploration, sports science and “Voyage of the Titanic” with film director James Cameron, who helmed the blockbuster hit film.
Beutner announced last week LAUSD’s 2020-2021 academic year would begin Aug. 18, but it’s still unclear how classes will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the district is working with UCLA to plan for a “safe reopening”.
Earlier this year, the district announced a $100 million partnership with Verizon that purchased computers and Wi-Fi infrastructure focusing on students and families that cannot afford the technology.