



— Los Angeles County’s beaches will reopen Wednesday to limited, active use, according to the city of Manhattan Beach.

Physical distancing will be required, and beaches will be open only for active use, so people will not be able to lay down blankets or picnic. The Strand, bike path, the Manhattan Beach Pier and parking lots will remain closed to prevent crowds and the spread of coronavirus.

But, Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery says he is excited the beach will once again be accessible to the public.

“The beach will be open for active uses only, such as walking, running, surfing and swimming,” Montgomery said in a statement. “If beach visitors do not follow all the rules, the State of California or Los Angeles County can once again close our beaches. By abiding by these measures, you will play an important role in keeping the beaches open.”

LA County beaches will operate under normal hours, and chairs, canopies, coolers and grills will not be permitted. Sunbathing, gathering and any organized games, like beach volleyball, are also not allowed.

Surf’s up! LA County beaches are reopening this Wednesday, May 13 for individual activities like swimming, surfing, jogging, and walking. pic.twitter.com/dp36LRLOX4 — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 11, 2020

The county will also require face coverings on the beach, but not in the water.

It’s not clear if LA city beaches, like Venice, or beaches in Santa Monica or Malibu will also reopen. Neighboring Orange County has been slowly reopening its beaches.