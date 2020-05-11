LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Broadway star Nick Cordero may be showing signs of movement as he continues to battle coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Amanda Kloots, Cordero’s wife, says she FaceTimed with him Sunday and he appeared responsive.
“I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did,” Kloots said on Instagram. “That was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with.”
She says it may indicate he can hear her and follow commands.
“I got really excited about it because it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow a command,” she added.
The 41-year-old Cordero has been in the ICU at Cedars- Sinai since March 31. Doctors have since amputated his right leg, and he has also undergone a tracheotomy.
Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He has appeared in the series “Blue Bloods” and the film “Going in Style.”