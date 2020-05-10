LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Flower Mall is back open for last-minute shoppers this Mother’s Day.
As of Sunday morning, a line of people were visible outside of the mall, where shoppers were flocking all morning long.
The mall had reopened Saturday, a day after it was given the green light. That has led to supply of certain kinds of flowers being scarce.
“A week and a half ago, there was no clarity as to what was going to happen, and there was always the risk, if we didn’t do things a certain way, we’re going to get shut down,” said Mark Chatoff of the California Flower Mart. “I think there was a very conservative approach on supply.”
Though the selection this year was not as plentiful due to the last-minute all-clear to reopen, shoppers said they were thrilled to be able to get flowers for mom.
The Flower Mall will remain open through 7 p.m. Masks are required.