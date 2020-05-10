COVID-19:
Travel
WATCH: Southland Families Celebrate Mother's Day During Coronavirus Pandemic
It’s a Mother’s Day like none other. This year, some mothers are spending the special day apart from their children. CBS2's Adrianna Weingold shows us how people are celebrating.
'He's Like A Second Grandpa': Volunteers Call Isolated Seniors To Lift Their Spirits
L.A. Works, the city's largest volunteer action center, launched TeleSocial in March, which pairs homebound seniors with volunteer conversation partners.
Coronavirus: Jonas Brothers, NY Giants Chairman Donate Combined $1M To Angeleno Fund; City Reports 24% Unemployment Rate
While Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would no longer be holding daily briefings, opting instead for as-needed communication, those who want to stay up-to-date with the latest can sign up for notifications online.
Vanessa Bryant Sues LASD Over Kobe Crash Scene Photos Shared By Deputies, Report Says
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed in March that eight deputies were involved in sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash. It's unclear if and how they were punished.
Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady Champions For Charity Details Announced
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning all set for The Match: Champions for Charity to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
Best Of LA
Where To Treat Mom To Contactless, COVID-Safe Meals On Mother's Day
While the coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly impact Mother's Day celebrations, there are still a number of restaurants offering special ways to honor Mom.
Coronavirus Diet: 9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay Calm
Feeling on edge lately? With everything going on, take a moment for yourself by preparing one (or more) of these relaxation inducing meals.
5 Rules For The Best Tofu You've Ever Had, From Vegetarian Chefs
Add some tofu to your dinner menu with these expert tips from top vegetarian chefs.
Best Of O.C.
Irvine's Top 3 Convenience Stores
Looking to explore the top convenience stores in town?
The 4 Best Barbecue Spots In Irvine
In search of a new favorite barbecue stop? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving such fare around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Anaheim's Top 4 Traditional American Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.
WATCH: Southland Families Celebrate Mother’s Day During Coronavirus Pandemic
May 10, 2020 at 9:30 pm
Coronavirus
Mother's Day
