LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary R&B singer Betty Wright has died at the age of 66, according to multiple published reports.
Celebrity websites, TMZ.com and Billboard, both reported the death on Sunday.
Chaka Khan on May 2nd had signaled that Wright was in need of prayers. Khan had tweeted:
Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.
“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”
In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty
All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r
— 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020
Wright had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer last year, TMZ.com reported. A cause of death has not been released.
CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed Wright’s death at the time of publication.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.