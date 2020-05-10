LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elon Musk is threatening to leave California over the pandemic shutdown orders.
Musk in fact is currently blocked from bringing back workers in Alameda County.
“Frankly, this is the last straw,” Musk tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”
But Alameda County officials say they are working with Tesla on a plan to possibly reopen May 18th.
“If Tesla did close the plant, it would be devastating to the city of Fremont,” said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.
Tech experts say the move would also be a bad financial decision for Tesla.
“I hope that is not going to happen because Silicon Valley needs Tesla,” said Fred Barez, a San Jose State mechanical engineering professor.