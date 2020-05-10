Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a woman in Los Angeles.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of N. Tajauta Avenue around 3 a.m., and transported the victim to the hospital where she died.
No additional information was available at this point, but authorities are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.