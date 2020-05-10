COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A child was killed and six others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park on Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters say six vehicles were involved in the collision on the eastbound lanes at Francisquito Avenue.

The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m.

Only the carpool lane remained open at last check.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

An investigation is underway.

