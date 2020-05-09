Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 20-year-old female, and injury to one other victim in San Bernardino.
Police were called to the shooting in the 1900 N. Little Zion Manor Drive just after 12:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they located the victim, who was deceased. She was identified as Jatae Armster, 20, of Perris.
Police say a second shooting victim was located at a hospital, and appears to be connected to the same incident. That victim has been listed in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 or Sgt. Tello at (909) 384-5613.