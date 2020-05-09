RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Face masks are no longer required in Riverside County after officials voted on Friday to rescind county health orders.
The only coronavirus-related requirements county residents still have to follow are those that fall under the governor’s restrictions.
The public health department says the move comes as ICU numbers have stabilized and hospital admissions haven’t reached a surge capacity.
Riverside County has the second-highest coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, behind Los Angeles County.
Despite the lift, businesses still have the final say on face coverings and some residents are still opting to keep masks on to help protect vulnerable people.
“We don’t know yet if this is going to stop or if it’s going to slow down or if it’s going to get worse, so for the protection and the sake of other people, [wearing masks] is still a great idea,” said Saira Aguia.
Public health officials hope people will continue to choose to wear masks because they are strongly recommended, which is in line with the state’s recommendation.