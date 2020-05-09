Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are still looking for more information about a deadly shooting that happened in Inglewood earlier this week.
43-year-old Hakim Kent of Pasadena was gunned down at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday on the 700 block of N. La Brea Avenue in a parking lot, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.
Kent was shot several times and died at the scene, according to officials.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 310-412-5245 or the 24/7 tipline, where you can remain anonymous, at 888-412-7463.
