



— New outdoor voting systems will be an option for California voters on Tuesday in the 25th District special election.

Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia are going head-to-head for a congressional seat left vacant by former Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned last year amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers.

The additional outdoor polling options in Santa Clarita and elsewhere appeared to have caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who Saturday morning tweeted, “Governor @GavinNewsom of California won’t let restaurants, beaches and stores open, but he installs a voting booth system in a highly Democrat area (supposed to be mail in ballots only) because our great candidate, @MikeGarcia2020, is winning by a lot. CA25 Rigged Election!”

Governor @GavinNewsom of California won’t let restaurants, beaches and stores open, but he installs a voting booth system in a highly Democrat area (supposed to be mail in ballots only) because our great candidate, @MikeGarcia2020, is winning by a lot. CA25 Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

On Friday, California became the first state to commit to sending all voters mail-in ballots for the November election, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying on Twitter that “no one should be forced to risk their health to exercise” their right to vote during this pandemic. CA is now a vote by mail state. Every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov election. We’ll also provide safe in-person voting options. The right to vote is foundational to our democracy. No one should be forced to risk their health to exercise that right. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2020

For voters who choose to vote in person, remember safety precautions are in effect.

You will need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing, among other measures.