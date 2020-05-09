LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More outdoor areas and golf courses are open in time this Mother’s Day weekend.

Starting Saturday, LA County Parks modified its operations to begin the multi-phased approach to public access of golf courses and trails. In addition, parks and botanic gardens (except Descanso Gardens) will remain open on Mother’s Day for walking, jogging, and other outdoor activities.

For weeks, the parks had remained closed due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think it is great,” said Beth Julian, a hiker. “I was really disappointed with the people who I saw hiking in groups when they closed it. I knew it was the right thing to do.”

Despite the reopening, authorities are asking the public to exercise the following precautions:

Golf Courses:

• Golf courses are open for regular play of no more than 4 players per tee time. Tee times will be at least 10 minutes apart. No tournaments or group play.

• Physical distancing of 6 feet always required. No group gathering allowed on the course or in the parking lot.

• Online reservations and payment recommended. Golf courses will accept payment online, only by debit, credit or gift card.

• Push carts and walking recommended. Golf carts are limited to single riders.

• Rental golf clubs and push carts are not available.

• Bring your own water. Drinking fountains are closed.

• Golfers may not touch, remove or adjust the flag stick during their round. Course green cups are touchless. Rakes, ball washers, benches, divot boxes and sand bottles will be removed.

• Driving ranges open. One-hour time limit may be enforced. Practice putting and chipping greens remain closed.

• Clubhouses and pro shops remain closed. Restaurants and cafes open for take-out only.

Trails

• Do not visit public trails and trailheads if feeling sick and/or exhibiting any symptoms of illness.

• Follow all posted regulations at trails and trailhead facilities.

• Physical distancing of 6 feet always required. No group gathering allowed on trails or in the parking lot.

• Limit visit to members of your household only.

• Trail users over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings at trailheads, parking lots and while on the trail.

• Consider avoiding popular locations that are prone to crowds.

• Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

• Bring water, hand sanitizer and/or disinfecting wipes to wash or sanitize hands frequently.

• Practice the leave-no-trace principles on the trails to protect park staff and wildlife.