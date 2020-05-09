Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person has been killed in a construction accident at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday.
The incident at LAX involving a male worker was the result of an equipment collapse at a construction site near the Theme building, according to the airport.
It was reported just before 6 a.m. at 205 World Way.
Traffic was being re-routed, and fire and police personnel have responded to the location.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.