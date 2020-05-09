CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem in the stabbing attack of another in Chino Hills.
The incident unfolded in the 3100 block of Wildwood Court Friday afternoon.
It was there that deputies responded to numerous 911 calls. When they arrived, they located the victim suffering from a stab wound to his head.
Authorities detained Yunhua Rong of Chino Hills at the location. While investigating, they learned that 40-year-old Rong allegedly used a large kitchen knife in the attack.
“Other adults and children were in the residence during the assault,” authorities said in a news release. Those individuals were uninjured.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and is in stable condition following surgery.
Rong was booked into West Valley Detention Center and his bail was set at $1,000,000.00.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy E. Cordero or Detective S. Kessler at (909) 364-2000.