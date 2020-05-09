Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Little Richard, the trailblazing rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, has died at the age of 87, his pastor confirmed to the Associated Press.
Born as Richard Wayne Penniman, Little Richie died Saturday morning of unknown causes, according to pastor Bill Minson, who was a good friend of his.
Little Richie’s hits included “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally,” among others.
Rolling Stone was the first publication to report on his death, citing confirmation from his son, Danny Penniman.
