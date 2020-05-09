LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver led police on a lengthy pursuit Saturday night.
According to reports, the driver was wanted for reckless driving. There were also reports that the person threw a flare at an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. No further information was provided about that incident.
The chase started in the Chino area at around 8:15 p.m. before making its way through Pasadena, Burbank, Studio City, Van Nuys, Thousand Oaks and other communities.
The driver was mostly staying in one lane and maintaining freeway speeds.
After about an hour, the suspect came to a halt in Westlake Village when the vehicle appeared to have hit spike strips that were deployed by officers, which caused the vehicle to lose a tire.
Te driver had barricaded themself inside the vehicle, leading to a standoff on the 101 Freeway, and causing all Northbound lanes to close down.
The driver has not yet been identified by police.