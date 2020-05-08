LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Smart & Final is launching a new line-queuing system with digital monitors that will help shoppers practice social distancing.
In lieu of individual lines at each check stand, customers will now queue up in a single line towards the front of the store.
According to the company, a digital screen at the front of the line will tell customers where and when a new register is available.
The line will start at a swing gate barrier and customers can wait until the monitor and flashing lights call them forward.
The digital screen will also display other messages, reenforcing social distancing guidelines.
A single-queuing system will help ensure both social distancing at six-feet, as well as getting the next customer to the quickest lane to check out, the company said.
This system is expected to be installed in all Smart & Final stores before Memorial Day.