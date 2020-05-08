PASADENA (CBSLA) — A suspect who led police on a slow-speed pursuit was fatally shot and an officer was injured Friday in Pasadena.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop for undisclosed traffic violations, but the suspect failed to yield and led police on a 25 minute pursuit — running more than one traffic light.
Officers then initiated a pursuit intervention and the suspect began to shoot at officers, striking one in the leg, according to police. Officers returned gunfire, killing the suspect.
Police said they recovered several weapons in the suspect’s possession.
The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was undergoing surgery. The officer was said to be in “serious, but stable” condition.