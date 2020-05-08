



Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown was arrested in Atlanta last week following an incident in which Brown allegedly fired a gun at a couple who wanted to tour his house.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brown’s current Fayette County home is up for sale and he told police that he thought the couple was trying to break in. The couple told police that they saw a “For Sale” sign in Brown’s yard while searching for homes. They say that the gate and the front door to the home were open and that they thought someone inside told them to “come in”.

It was at that point that the 34-year-old Brown allegedly came outside with a rifle and fired “multiple rounds as the couple hurried to leave”.

According to AJC.com, the couple did not call police until 9:45 p.m. that night, nearly four hours after the incident occurred. “Investigators who responded to the home found one empty shell casing at the scene.”

Brown was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Brown won two championships in his time with the Lakers from 2008-2011 and he played for eight teams over the course of his 10-year NBA career. He is currently a member of the Aliens team in Ice Cube’s Big 3 league, serving as a co-captain for the squad.